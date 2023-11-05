McLeod logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.

McLeod missed most of training camp with an undisclosed injury, but he was in the lineup from the start of the regular season. His assist Saturday was his first point in 10 contests. The center has mainly played in a middle-six role while seeing some power-play time on the second unit. He's added 10 shots on net, nine hits, a minus-4 rating and two PIM so far, but he'll need to show a lot more on offense to enter the conversation in most fantasy formats.