McLeod logged an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kings in Game 5.

McLeod set up a Brett Kulak tally in the first period. The helper was McLeod's second point in seven games since he returned from an upper-body injury late in the regular season. The 23-year-old has collected four shots on net, nine hits, three blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through five playoff contests while playing in a bottom-six role.