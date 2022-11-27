McLeod was credited with three third-period assists during Saturday's 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the host Rangers.

McLeod, who has compiled four career multi-point games, earned helpers with all three of the Oilers' goals during a 5:42 flurry that tied the game at 3-3. The 2018 second-round draft pick assisted on both of Evan Bouchard's goals and Dylan Holloway's game-tying marker. McLeod, who added two shots and a plus-2 rating during Saturday's rally, also earned a three-point effort against the Coyotes on March 28.