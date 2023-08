McLeod signed a two-year, $4.2 million contract with the Oilers on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.

McLeod and the Oilers were still on the docket for arbitration before reaching the agreement. This new deal rewards McLeod with a sizable raise, though his role is unlikely to change from that of a middle-six center. He'll likely spend most of his time on the third line, though he occasionally worked on the second line in 2022-23. McLeod had 23 points in 57 contests last season.