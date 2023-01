McLeod scored a goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

McLeod scored for the third time in five games when he batted in a Dylan Holloway shot that caromed off the post. That recent burst of offense has given McLeod half of his six tallies this season. The 23-year-old has added six assists, 40 shots on net, 21 hits, 20 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 33 contests. He'll likely get more chances to contribute offense when the Oilers use seven-defensemen rosters.