The Oilers have loaned McLeod to EV Zug of the Swiss National League for the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign.

McLeod spent the entirety of the 2019-20 season with AHL Bakersfield, tallying five goals and 23 points in 56 contests. The 2018 second-round pick will likely be recalled ahead of the Oilers' next training camp, but he's probably still at least a year away from taking on a significant role with the big club.