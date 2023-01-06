McLeod produced an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

McLeod has played a number of roles this season, but he was back in his natural center position on the third line Thursday. He set up Dylan Holloway's second-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. McLeod hadn't recorded a point over his first five games back from a high ankle sprain that kept him sidelined for nearly a month. The 23-year-old forward has nine points, 32 shots on net, 16 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 27 contests. Barring injuries to top-six forwards, McLeod will likely stay in no better than a third-line role.