McLeod (upper body) should begin practicing with the main group Thursday or Friday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

McLeod, who will miss a fourth straight game Wednesday against Arizona, will likely need to log a few full practices before rejoining the lineup, but it sounds like his absence will probably be coming to an end sooner rather than later. He's picked up 11 goals and 22 points through 55 contests this campaign.