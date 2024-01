McLeod (illness) won't play Saturday versus the Canadiens, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

McLeod was absent from Saturday's morning skate and will miss a game after being labeled a game-time decision. The 24-year-old's absence likely means Evander Kane will get back into a top-six role, while defenseman Philip Kemp will make his NHL debut as the Oilers opt for seven defensemen. McLeod's next chance to play is Tuesday versus the Maple Leafs.