McLeod recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

McLeod had a shot carom off the glass and bounce to Dylan Holloway, who was left open next to the net. The helper was McLeod's second point through 13 contests this season, both of which have come over his last four games. He's added 14 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-3 rating on the year. He primarily receives bottom-six assignments, though McLeod had a few top-six shifts in Saturday's win.