McLeod scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and logged four hits in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

McLeod earned his first multi-point effort since Nov. 26 in this contest. He's been finding twine well lately with five goals over his last nine contests. The 23-year-old remains primarily in a bottom-six role, though he's occasionally moved up the lineup when head coach Jay Woodcroft mixes things up. McLeod has 15 points, 48 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-1 rating through 37 appearances.