McLeod scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

McLeod earned his third straight multi-point effort, a span in which he's posted four goals and two assists. The 24-year-old's tally a minute into this game stood as the game-winner, his second such goal of the campaign. He's up to 13 points, 42 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-3 rating through 32 appearances. McLeod's struggles confined him to a third-line role initially, but he's received a look on the second line coming out of the holiday break.