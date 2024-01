McLeod found the back of the net in Saturday's 3-1 win over Calgary.

The speedy McLeod rushed up the right boards and received a one-touch pass from Warren Foegele for a breakaway that he finished with a shot over the glove of Daniel Vladar. It was a huge momentum shift for the Oilers as Vladar had already stopped nine straight shots, most of them being grade-A shots. McLeod is back to centering his own line with Derek Ryan and Mattias Janmark while playing strong minutes on the penalty kill.