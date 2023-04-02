site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Oilers' Ryan McLeod: Out again Saturday
McLeod (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Ducks, per the NHL media site.
McLeod will miss his ninth straight game. It's unclear if he will travel for the Oilers' upcoming four-game road trip.
