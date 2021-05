McLeod (illness) won't play in Saturday's game against the Canucks, Jason Gregor of TSN 1260 reports.

McLeod's still under the weather and will miss Edmonton's regular-season finale. It remains to be seen whether he'll be available for Wednesday's Game 1 against Winnipeg, though McLeod may not slot into the lineup even when healthy. McLeod will finish the regular season with one assist and no goals over his first 10 games of NHL action.