McLeod scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Kings in Game 2.

McLeod picked up his first playoff points in his sixth postseason appearance across the last two campaigns. The 22-year-old continues to work in a bottom-six role, though time on the second power-play unit elevates his scoring potential slightly. The 22-year-old finished his rookie season with 21 points (five on the power play) in 71 regular-season contests.