McLeod recorded an assist in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 6.

McLeod chipped in with two helpers over six contests in the second round. The 23-year-old center didn't score in 14 appearances after returning from an upper-body injury late in the regular season. He finished the playoffs with five helpers, nine shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-1 rating in 12 outings.