McLeod notched a shorthanded assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

McLeod set up Warren Foegele for the opening goal Tuesday. The assist ended McLeod's seven-game point drought. It was also his first helper of the campaign to go with three goals. He's earned two of his four points while shorthanded, and he's tacked on 11 shots on net, nine hits, eight PIM and a minus-1 rating through 14 contests.