McLeod scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

McLeod won a faceoff back to Ryan Murray and then went to the net, tallying the Oilers' third and final goal of the game. It was McLeod's first goal and point of the season. The 23-year-old forward showed some promise with 21 points in 71 contests last year, but he's likely to be confined to a bottom-six role for much of the season, especially when he plays at center -- he'd need to move to the wing to have a chance for more minutes.