McLeod (high ankle sprain) practiced for the first time since he was injured Nov. 26, according to Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca.

McLeod was speedy at practice and should be close to a return. He has missed the last 10 games and has three goals and eight points in 21 games before the injury. McLeod was having a big game before he was hurt, assisting on three goals against the Rangers.