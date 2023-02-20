McLeod logged an assist in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

McLeod helped out on the first of Warren Foegele's two goals in the game. The helper was McLeod's first in February, though he's added two goals over seven games this month. The 23-year-old forward is up to 18 points, 57 shots on goal, 31 hits and a plus-2 rating through 44 contests. He remains primarily in a bottom-six role, but if Evander Kane (upper body) misses more time, McLeod is a candidate to be elevated to the top six.