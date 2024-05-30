McLeod scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Stars in Game 4.

McLeod was scratched for Game 3 after enduring a 19-game point drought that included all of the playoffs. The 24-year-old's exclusion from the lineup was a one-game thing, and he made good on an opportunity by scoring in the first period to begin the Oilers' comeback. McLeod had 30 points in 81 regular-season outings in a middle-six role. His main contributions come from speed and penalty killing, so he shouldn't be expected to generate steady offense moving forward.