McLeod (upper body) won't accompany the Oilers to Seattle for Saturday's game, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

McLeod's absence will reach at least two games. If Zach Hyman (undisclosed) also can't play, the Oilers will likely deploy another seven-defensemen lineup for Saturday's contest. McLeod won't return before Monday's home game versus the Sharks at the earliest.