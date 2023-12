McLeod scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Hurricanes.

McLeod has gone from no goals to two goals in rapid fashion. The 24-year-old has five points over his last seven outings as the bounces start to go his way more often. He remains in a third-line role, which isn't an ideal situation even as the Oilers have found more consistency on offense. McLeod has seven points, 33 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-2 rating through 23 appearances.