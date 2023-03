McLeod scored a goal on two shots, helping the Oilers to a 3-2 win over the Bruins on Thursday.

Down 2-1 with just under 14 minutes left in the third period, Devin Shore picked off a clearing attempt in the Bruins' zone and found McLeod wide open in the slot, who finished a one-timer past Jeremy Swayman to knot the game at 2-2. This goal gives McLeod points in back-to-back games as he looks to be heating up offensively. On the season, McLeod has 11 goals and 21 points in 53 games.