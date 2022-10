McLeod scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

McLeod tallied late in the third period, helping the Oilers secure the win. The 23-year-old center has scored in every other game so far, adding five shots on net, six PIM, four hits and a plus-1 rating. He'll continue to see time on the little-used second power-play unit while playing on the third line at even strength.