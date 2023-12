McLeod scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

McLeod put Edmonton ahead 1-0 just 24 seconds into the game before capping the scoring in the third, beating Vitek Vanecek with a wrist shot after forcing an offensive-zone turnover. It's just the second multi-point game for McLeod this year -- he'd gone scoreless in his previous six contests. The 24-year-old center now has four goals and nine points through 30 games in a bottom-six role.