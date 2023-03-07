McLeod provided an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

McLeod set up Connor McDavid's opening tally at 7:21 of the first period. With a return to the traditional 12-forward lineup, McLeod started the game on the top line and logged 16:45 of ice time, his second-highest mark in his last 10 games. He has just three helpers in that span and hasn't displayed enough consistency to earn much interest in fantasy. The 23-year-old has 20 points, 70 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-3 rating through 52 appearances this season.