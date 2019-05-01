McLeod signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Oilers on Wednesday.

The Oilers selected McLeod in the second round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-3 forward spent last season with the Mississauga Steelheads and Saginaw Spirit of the OHL, totaling 19 goals and 62 points in 63 games. At just 19-years-old, McLeod is still considered to be pretty raw in terms of his development, so he'll almost certainly spend the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors.