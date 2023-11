McLeod logged a shorthanded assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

McLeod has points in consecutive games for the first time this season. The 24-year-old center has collected all four of his assists this season in November. He's added 23 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-4 rating through 18 contests. McLeod had 23 points in 57 outings last season, including three shorthanded points.