Oilers' Ryan McLeod: Speedster drafted by Oilers in Round 2

McLeod was drafted 40th overall by the Oilers at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

NHL teams crave players that offer elite speed and that is McLeod's greatest asset. While his mobility is not in question, the other parts of his game are a concern. He's never been a high-level point producer at the junior level (68 points in 70 games this past season) and he doesn't project to thrive in a defensive/shutdown role as a pro. His speed to the outside should allow McLeod to draw penalties on opposing defenders with regularity, but how much offense he will contribute as a professional is open to debate. McLeod's wheels should allow him to eventually carve out a career as an NHL regular, but what role that will be in is undefined at the moment.