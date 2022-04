McLeod scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

McLeod got the Oilers on the board at 9:17 of the second period. The 22-year-old has picked up five of his 21 points this season on the power play. His goal Thursday ended a 13-game drought in which he picked up just two helpers. The center has nine tallies on the season while adding 80 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in a fourth-line role.