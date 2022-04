McLeod produced an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

McLeod only saw 8:50 of ice time, but he made the most of it when he helped out on Kris Russell's first-period tally. The assist snapped an eight-game point drought for McLeod. The rookie forward has 19 points, 73 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 65 appearances, though his ability to produce offense will likely remain stunted in a fourth-line role.