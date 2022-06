McLeod scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

McLeod tied the game at 2-2 at 7:34 of the third period, but the Avalanche retook the lead five minutes later. The goal was McLeod's second in his last three games, though both of those tallies have come in Oilers losses. The 22-year-old is up to three goals, one assist, 28 shots on net, a minus-3 rating and eight PIM through 15 playoff contests.