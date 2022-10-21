McLeod scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

McLeod put the Oilers ahead at 8:20 of the second period and they didn't look back. The 23-year-old has potted a pair of goals in four contests, though he's only taken three shots while adding six PIM and three hits. The center should continue to see middle-six usage, especially with a Dylan Holloway (upper body) injury keeping the Oilers confined to 11 forwards and seven defensemen in their lineup.