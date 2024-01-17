McLeod notched a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

After missing Edmonton's last game with an illness, McLeod returned with a multi-point performance Tuesday, assisting on Derek Ryan's tally early in the third period before scoring the eventual game-winner later in the frame, beating Martin Jones with a wrister through traffic. After a sluggish start to the year, the 24-year-old McLeod has six goals and 11 points in his last 10 contests. He's up to 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) through 40 games, just three shy of his career high set last season.