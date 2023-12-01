McLeod scored an empty-net goal, added an assist, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

McLeod hadn't scored since Mar. 9, a span of 25 regular-season games as well as the Oilers' entire playoff run last spring. Nonetheless, the 24-year-old has remained in a middle-six role this season, most often as the third-line center. He's earned four of his six points in 2023-24 over the last six games, showing signs of growth. The center also has 30 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-4 rating through 22 outings.