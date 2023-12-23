McLeod scored the game-winning goal on his only shot of the night and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 victory over the Rangers.

After setting up Warren Foegele for a third-period tally, McLeod gave Edmonton a 4-1 lead a few minutes later by banging home the rebound on another Foegele shot. McLeod has struck for three goals and four points over the last two games, but that comes on the heels of a six-game point drought. On the season, the third-line center has five goals and 11 points through 31 contests.