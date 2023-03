McLeod is set to miss Thursday's game versus Dallas, Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels

With McLeod and Zach Hyman (undisclosed) both unavailable, Philip Broberg is slated to draw into the lineup for the first time since March 4 as Edmonton dresses seven defensemen. McLeod has 11 goals and 22 points in 55 contests this season. He was doing well before getting hurt, contributing a goal and three points in his last four appearances.