Murray produced an assist, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Murray set up Ryan McLeod's second-period tally to get the Oilers within one. The assist was Murray's first point as an Oiler in his second game with the team. The second overall pick from 2012 had just four helpers in 37 games with the Avalanche last year, and he's never reached the 30-point mark. The 29-year-old has played on the third pairing to begin his Edmonton career, so there's not a lot of fantasy upside here.