The Edmonton Oilers have signed Murray to a one-year, $750,000 contract on Friday.

Murray had four assists in 37 games with Colorado while averaging 14:05 minutes. He didn't appear in any postseason contests during the Avalanche's run to a Stanley Cup championship. Injuries hampered him during his tenure with Colorado, but he also served in a limited role while healthy. Still, he's only turning 29 on Sept. 27 and he's played as a top-four defenseman at times in the past, so he's someone to keep an eye on going into the Oilers' training camp.