Murray (back) is expected to miss a month, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reported Sunday.

Murray has already been out of the lineup for 14 straight games as of Monday's game versus the Predators, and a return is not on the horizon. The 29-year-old has battled back injuries in his past, so there's a fair possibility his absence could extend beyond a month if he has a tricky recovery. Markus Niemelainen figures to play on the third pairing with both Murray and Philip Broberg (ankle) unavailable, though Jason Demers could also be called up to fill a similar role.