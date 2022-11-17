Murray earned his second assist this season during Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the visiting Kings.

Murray, who had been held pointless for nine consecutive contests, earned his first helper since Oct. 15. The 29-year-old defenseman did the dirty work to get the Oilers on the board Wednesday. Murray denied Blake Lizotte's clearing attempt from exiting the offensive zone. Zach Hyman gained control and scored the Oilers' lone goal on a second-period backhander. Murray, the 2012 No. 2 overall draft pick, did not have a shot Wednesday for the fifth time in 11 outings.