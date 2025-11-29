Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Activated from injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and will return to the lineup against Seattle.
Nugent-Hopkins missed nine games with the injury. He is slated to line up on the third unit with Adam Henrique and Mattias Janmark, as well as seeing first power-play time. Nugent-Hopkins had five goals and 16 points in 16 appearances, includig nine points on the power play, before he was injured.
