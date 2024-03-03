Nugent-Hopkins posted an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

Nugent-Hopkins has five points over his last three games. He's been centering his own line recently with Leon Draisaitl playing alongside Connor McDavid. Nugent-Hopkins has 55 points (20 on the power play), 129 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 57 contests and should continue to be a reliable source of offense in a top-six role.