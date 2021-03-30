Nugent-Hopkins picked up an assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Nugent-Hopkins has collected a goal and six helpers over his last nine outings. The 27-year-old forward is up to 27 points, 101 shots on goal and a minus-1 rating in 36 contests. He does better when head coach Dave Tippett allows Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to center separate lines -- that wasn't the case Monday, as Nugent-Hopkins played the pivot on the second line.