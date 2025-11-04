Nugent-Hopkins logged two assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Nugent-Hopkins helped out on goals by Jack Roslovic and Andrew Mangiapane as the Oilers jumped out to a 2-0 lead that wouldn't last. While he hasn't scored in six games, Nugent-Hopkins has six assists, including four on the power play, in that span. Overall, the 32-year-old forward is at five goals, 10 helpers, nine power-play points, 23 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 14 outings this season.