Nugent-Hopkins logged a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers.

Nugent-Hopkins helped out on a Connor McDavid tally in the second period. Through 13 contests in November, Nugent-Hopkins has racked up four goals and eight assists. The 29-year-old has maintained a point-per-game pace so far with 23 points (12 on the power play), 51 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 22 contests. He'll continue to be the second-line center while head coach Jay Woodcroft opts to keep McDavid and Leon Draisaitl together on the top line.