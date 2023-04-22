Nugent-Hopkins logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings in Game 3.

Nugent-Hopkins has struggled a bit this postseason -- he's been limited two a pair of power-play helpers over three games. Considering he produced 104 points (53 on the power play) over 82 regular-season outings, it's fair to expect a bit more even-strength production from the 30-year-old. He's added nine shots on net, five hits and four PIM in the playoffs.