Nugent-Hopkins notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Nugent-Hopkins set up Leon Draisaitl's first-period marker. Playing in all 82 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins ranked eighth in the league with 104 points, and his 53 power-play points trailed only teammates Connor McDavid and Draisaitl. It was easily the best year of Nugent-Hopkins' career, and he'll look to remain a dynamic playmaker heading into the first-round playoff series versus the Kings.